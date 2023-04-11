A Rutland man will spend at least 18 months in jail for stabbing a man who says they had been best friends.
Robert Rodriguez, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as part of a deal that saw him sentenced to 18 months to five years to serve. Rodriguez admitted to stabbing Isaiah LaBelle, 21, in an altercation in January that started at LaBelle’s Granger Street home and came to a climax at the corner of Granger and River streets.
Affidavits indicate the confrontation was the culmination of a personal dispute between the two, with Rodriguez having previously stayed at LaBelle’s home but no longer being welcome there by the time of the fight.
“Words were exchanged,” Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Peter Bevere said. “There’d been some pushing and shoving.”
Police said Rodriguez stabbed LaBelle in his face, the back of his neck, his arm and his back.
Defense Attorney Christopher Davis said the plea deal was the result of negotiations that began soon after Rodriguez’s arrest. He said Rodriguez regretted hurting LaBelle and that the incident did not reflect who Rodriguez was.
“I think he had a lot of potential,” Davis said. “I know he was going through a lot of difficulties in the months leading up to the incident.”
Bevere said the deal was a quick resolution, offering closure to everyone involved in the case. He said he had spoken with LaBelle and that the deal had the victim’s support.
LaBelle made a statement to the court, saying Rodriguez had been one of his best friends.
“I just want him to know it really did hurt me from everything that happened,” he said. “It’s going to be really hard for me to move past it.”
