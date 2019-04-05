A local man who pleaded guilty in September to improperly touching two women in 2016 was sentenced on Thursday to serve five to eight years in jail.
Francis L. Knox, 58, of Rutland, pleaded guilty in Rutland criminal court on Sept. 5 to one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct in one case and one felony count each of lewd and lascivious conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint in another case.
The charges will require Knox to register as a sex offender for 10 years after he’s released.
Attorney Mark Furlan, who represented Knox, asked for a sentence of four years that he said he expected would be enough time for Knox to undergo sex-offender treatment.
“These were crimes of impulse and opportunity, I think, and I think what he needs to learn is how to control his impulses and not look at every — I won’t say ‘every’ — but any female as an opportunity,” Furlan said.
Furlan told the court that because Knox’s support system of friends and family are in Alabama, he believed that Knox would serve the maximum sentence imposed because there would be no place in Vermont for him to serve a furlough sentence.
Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked Judge Thomas Zonay to sentence Knox to 10 to 15 years.
Knox apologized to both women who had reported the lewd contact.
“I’m willing to take complete responsibility for my actions, and I’m willing to do whatever program the court deems necessary for me, where I could get out and make better decisions for my life and my future,” Knox said.
Knox, who is originally from Rutland, said it was a mistake to come to Vermont from Alabama.
He said his family in Vermont had asked him to come to New England so they could get to know him.
“They hadn’t seen me in 20-some odd years, they wanted to know me. So I came back up here against my better judgment because of family. I feel family’s important. It was a mistake on my part,” Knox said.
He told Zonay his goal in life now is to return to Alabama.
“I can’t change what happened in the past right now. All I can do now is look to the future. My future is in Alabama. It’s not in Vermont, it’s not in the Department of Corrections. I’m 58 years old. I’m not going to be around much longer. I already know that. My health has already deteriorated,” Knox said.
The charges of lewd conduct and unlawful restraint were based on a police affidavit about an incident from Feb, 28, 2016.
On that date, Knox was in the parking lot of the Amtrak Station and started talking to a woman who had just had an argument with her boyfriend.
Knox gave the woman a hug, but she asked him to move away from her. Instead, he moved toward her and put his arms around her, which prevented her from leaving.
Knox put his left hand on her breasts after he put his tongue in her mouth and licked her face.
The other charges were filed after a woman, who was 34 at the time, said Knox had given her a ride home in November 2015. She said Knox put his hands on her buttocks twice.
The first time she pushed him away and told him to stop. The second time, Knox told her he was sorry, moved closer to give her a hug and touched her again.
Before Zonay sentenced Knox, he described Knox’s criminal history which included stealing a car and burglaries in 1978 and 1986 in Rutland. Similar property crimes resulted in a 25-year sentence in Alabama in 1991.
He was paroled from jail in Alabama in 2009.
“In connection with his prior convictions, (Knox) was afforded numerous opportunities to reflect on his conduct and alter his behavior. Certainly, it cannot be unnoticed, he’s been on ample notice for many years that if he committed any crimes, it would possibly result in severe consequences,” Zonay said.
The judge also noted that Knox had failed to come to court in March 2018 and was arrested on a warrant.
He has been held in jail since then.
Knox has about a year for which he could receive credit toward his sentence.
