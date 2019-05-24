An 86-year-old Ira man will spend six months on home confinement after being sentenced on Tuesday to inappropriately touching a woman at a Castleton horse stable in 2016.
Gerald Angier, 86, pleaded guilty in October in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct.
On Tuesday, Angier was sentenced two to four years in prison. All of the prison time was suspended and he was ordered to spend six months on home confinement.
The guilty plea will place Angier on the sex offender registry.
The charges against Angier were based on an affidavit written by Sgt. James Bennick of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
Bennick said he was a Detective Sergeant for the Rutland County Special Investigations Unit on May 10, 2016, when he learned a woman, who was 40 at the time, was at the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office reporting that she had been inappropriately touched while at the Tedesco Stables.
The woman said she goes to the stables by herself to ride her horse every weekend. She said she considered riding on March 27, 2016, a treat because it was Easter Sunday.
The woman said her trainer, Adrienne Tedesco, who also owns the barn, wasn’t there that day because of the holiday.
After her ride, the woman said Angier, Tedesco’s grandfather, came to the barn. She said it was not unusual for him to come by and for him to give her a hug and a kiss.
“At this point during the interview, (the woman) started to get visibly upset again crying. She stated this time, he went a little bit further and tried to kiss her a lot more and then the next thing I knew he was putting his hands on my breasts, putting his hand down into my pants. She advised she didn’t know what to do, she was totally frozen, didn’t know what to say because he was like her grandfather,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit said the woman told police that Angier, who was 83 at the time, kept telling her he loved her and asked her to give him an hour so he could make her “so happy.”
The woman told investigators she didn’t know why Angier stopped. She said the event was a “blur” and she didn’t remember if she told him no.
The woman sent an email to a friend on March 27, 2016. The friend gave the email to police.
“I don’t know what to do,” the woman wrote. “Adrienne’s grandfather just touched me inappropriately and no one is here. I’m a freaking mess. He just left and I’m standing in the barn crying. I can’t tell her and I definitely cannot be in the barn alone again because he will come back over. He lives across the street. I want to throw up.”
According to the affidavit, the woman told Tedesco about a week later. She said Tedesco “got very mad” and told the woman she would handle it.
Bennick said Tedesco told him on May 16, 2016, that her grandfather had never been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s but that he has “never been the same” since he had a blood clot in his brain.
On May 17, 2016, Bennick interviewed Angier at his home in Ira. Bennick said Angier told him he had been “inappropriate with (the woman) to a certain extent.”
“He stated, ‘I’m not going to lie to you, I messed with her a little bit,’” Bennick wrote in the affidavit.
Bennick asked if this was a normal interaction between Angier and the woman and Angier said it wasn’t.
“I asked Angier what was different about this day, what made you do that and he stated, ‘I don’t know. I’m just an old fool,’” Bennick said in the affidavit.
When Bennick went back to Angier’s home on May 23, 2016, Angier was angry and said the woman “never said no or pushed me away.”
If Angier had been convicted of the charge without a plea deal, he could have been sentenced to up to five years in jail.
Court records show that Angier had no previous criminal charges in Rutland County.
