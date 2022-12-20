A Rutland man is expected to get six to 10 years in prison for the 2019 crash that killed a Pittsford woman.
Michael D. Reed, 30, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rutland Criminal Court to a felony charge of grossly negligent operation with death resulting and a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license, as well as to violating his probation on a previous conviction. The plea was part of a deal in which Reed agreed to a sentence of six to 10 years to serve for the crash that killed 26-year-old Jacquelin Burch.
Reed allegedly was huffing at the time of the collision.
Reed was not sentenced on Tuesday. Despite the sentence being agreed to, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said a sentencing hearing will be held so that members of Burch’s family can make statements to the court about their loss. He said he expected that hearing would take two to three hours.
Asked by Judge Cortland Corsones if he agreed with the sentence, Reed said he did.
“I think it’s fair, yes, sir,” he said.
Police said Reed was driving a Subaru Forester south through the city on Route 7 at around 10 a.m. Oct. 24, 2019. Reed was going about 50 mph — the area has a speed limit of 35 — and swerving around, according to affidavits, when he rear-ended Burch’s Chevrolet. The impact knocked Burch’s vehicle sideways into the northbound lane, where it collided with oncoming Foley’s delivery truck, police said, which in turn came to an uncontrolled stop in the parking lot of Rotary Park.
Witnesses described an explosion and smoke, Burch’s car flipping over and Reed’s car hitting a telephone pole, according to police. Another driver reported having to turn into the park to avoid hitting any of the other vehicles. The driver of the truck, Timothy Hilder, was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for unspecified injuries and then released, according to affidavits.
Police said Reed was uncooperative with EMTs at the scene, who reported seeing him “huffing” from an aerosol can.
Burch still had a heartbeat when rescue workers reached her at the scene, according to affidavits, but was declared deceased in the ambulance.
