A local man was sentenced Tuesday to serve six months in federal prison because of an incident that happened outside the Center Street Alley in April 2018 when he fired a gun during an altercation.
Darrell J. Felix, 31, of Rutland, was sentenced for a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
According to filings from Assistant U.S. Attorney Spencer Willig, who prosecuted the case, and Michael DeSautels, from the Office of the Federal Public Defender, Felix was at the Center Street Alley just before midnight on April 28, 2018. In an alley, a man confronted Felix with a knife.
Felix pulled out a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson Walther semi-automatic pistol and fired it into the ground. No one was injured.
However, Felix fled and went to the Rutland home of his girlfriend, Carrie Layton. A bouncer from the Center Street Alley was brought to Layton’s home and identified Felix as the man who fired the gun.
Officers with the Rutland City Police Department arrested Felix and cited him for a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
At the Rutland police station, Felix admitted he wasn’t allowed to have a gun because of a conviction in Greene County, New York, for drug possession in January 2008. He told police he hadn’t had a gun on April 28, 2018.
But police said he later admitted he had a gun and told them where they could find it in Layton’s home.
Felix pleaded guilty to the federal charge in May.
During his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, DeSautels asked that Felix be sentenced to the time he had already served since his arrest. He cited Felix’s history which included a difficult upbringing and mental health issues.
DeSautels said the sentence would still be a strong statement because it balanced the serious nature of bringing a gun to public place and firing it but recognize the good conduct by Felix since his arrest.
A letter written by the manager at Felix’s place of employment said Felix could work his way up to management someday.
“It’s a simple question. Is disrupting this progress by imposing jail time worth it,” he said.
Willig said Felix had showed “overall success” since the April 2018 shooting.
Felix told Judge Geoffrey Crawford that the shooting happened at a “really, really low and bad point in my life,”
“I regret it every single day,” he said.
Felix said he loved his job at a Rutland fast-food restaurant and said it had “opened his eyes.”
“I can be a good person,” he said.
Crawford said he couldn’t go along with DeSautels request for a sentence of no jail time. He said he was concerned it would send the wrong message that the federal government had relaxed its gun restrictions.
“You present a difficult problem. A good person but a bad act,” Crawford said.
Crawford ordered Felix to serve six months but allowed him to report to the jail on Oct. 22.
DeSautels requested Crawford ask the Department of Corrections to consider sending Felix to the closest federal prison, which he said was in New Hampshire.
The next hearing for Felix’s Rutland County misdemeanor charge, which is pending, is scheduled for Oct. 14.
