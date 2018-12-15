A local man who was accused of attempted murder after striking a woman with a frying pan and threatening her with a knife in March 2017 was sentence on Thursday to serve two to eight years in jail.
At that time, Dean Kennett, 31, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted murder, a felony charge of kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of interference with access to emergency services.
On Nov. 7, Kennett pleaded guilty to two felony charges which had been amended to 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and 2nd-degree unlawful restraint.
Kennett entered a plea agreement under which the charge of interfering with access to emergency services was dismissed.
Under the sentence imposed by Judge Samuel Hoar, Kennett is entitled to credit for the time he has already served. According to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator, the credit means that Kennett could be released as early as March 28.
If Kennett serves the maximum sentence, he wouldn’t be released until March 2025.
Attorney Mark Furlan, who represented Kennett, did not return a call on Friday asking for comment on the outcome of the case.
Rutland County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Peter Bevere, who prosecuted the case with attorney Ian Sullivan, said the charges were amended as a result of the evidence developing in the case and because the woman who reported the assault wanted the case to resolve without a trial.
Officer Elizha Heter, of the Rutland City Police Department, wrote in an affidavit from March 2017 that police were dispatched to a report of an incident at a Harrington Avenue home.
At the scene, police saw a woman coming out of the home wearing no shoes and with her wrists tied together. Heter said her wrists were bound with “what appeared to be pieces of two shopping bags that had been tied together as a makeshift rope.”
The woman was crying and told police she feared Kennett was going to kill himself.
The woman told police she had “recently left the Brattleboro Retreat and (Kennett) had just been released from the ‘psych ward’ that afternoon, and he was going to kill himself and had tried to kill her,” Heter said in the affidavit.
According to the woman, Kennett, who had barricaded the doors and claimed he “would not be taken alive,” had kept her tied up for several hours.
The woman told police Kennett had hit her twice in the head with a frying pan, threatened her with a butcher’s knife, choked her several times until she passed out, punched her in the face and took her phone when she told him she was going to call her mother.
Police received calls from Kennett’s relatives who said he told them he cut himself and was “bleeding out.”
Based on those reports, police entered the home and found Kennett, who had cut both his wrists, in a crawlspace in the basement.
Heter said Kennett claimed the woman had hit him with a frying pan and threatened him with the knife.
According to the affidavit, Kennett said the incident started because he was trying to stop her from drinking alcohol again.
Kennett told police he had cut himself and hoped to bleed to death because no one would believe him. He said the woman had a “way of twisting things.”
