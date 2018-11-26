Federal prosecutors said Monday that a Brooklyn, N.Y., man caught with more than a kilo each of crack and marijuana will serve six years in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, 24-year-old Shane David was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Burlington as part of a plea agreement. After his prison sentence he will spend four years on supervised release, according to prosecutors.
Vermont State Police said they pulled David over for speeding on Route 22A in West Haven in October of 2017, and that his car contained 1.4 kilograms of crack cocaine and just over 1 kilogram of marijuana. Prosecutors said the drugs had a combined street value between $170,000 and $200,000.
