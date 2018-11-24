A Rutland man was ordered held without bail Wednesday after police accused him of pointing a loaded rifle at a woman.
Shawn C. Everall, 34, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to one felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, one felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
The violent crime for which Everall was convicted was domestic assault.
In an affidavit, Rutland City Police Officer Jimmy Plakas said he and a probation officer were dispatched to the lobby of the police station Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. to talk to a woman about an incident that allegedly happened on Cleveland Avenue.
Plakas said he spoke with a 32-year-old woman who knew Everall. She said the incident had started at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
According to the woman, she was at the hospital for a surgery. She planned to leave a child, who is in her care, with a relative while the medical procedure was taking place but Everall, who wanted to take custody of the 10-year-old child, told medical staff the woman was suicidal, the woman told police.
She said she believed Everall was telling the medical staff that she was not in her right mind so they would not comply with her request about the child.
The woman said she went home and Everall was there. She told police Everall was angry and they began to argue.
During the argument, the woman said Everall had a Remington 7600, 30-06 caliber rifle that he put in his mouth, threatening to kill himself.
He then pointed the rifle at the woman, she told police, but then he put it down.
The woman said she told Everall he had to leave the home. She said he put his left hand on her throat to strangle her. She told police she tried to call for help but he put his hand over her mouth.
According to the affidavit, Everall struck the woman in the face and neck area. She said she tried to run out the door but Everall kicked it closed before grabbing her by the throat again.
“(The woman) stated that at this time, like a ‘light switch,’ (Everall) stopped assaulting her. He proceeded to gather his belongings and leave the residence,” Plakas wrote in the affidavit.
Plakas said when police retrieved the rifle that was allegedly used in the incident, there was no round in the chamber but there was a magazine in it with four bullets.
When police spoke to Everall at the police station, he admitted pointing the rifle at himself but not the woman.
“(Everall) advised he has a history of ‘blacking out’ during incidents like this and he did recall putting his hands on (the woman’s) throat at one point,” Plakas wrote.
During Everall’s arraignment, attorney Steven Zwicky, who represented Everall, said he spoke to the woman, who was in the courtroom, and she said she believed Everall would obey conditions set by the court if he were released.
Zwicky said she had arranged for Everall to stay with neighbors in her building.
Daron Raleigh, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, asked Judge Cortland Corsones to hold Everall without bail.
Raleigh said the state believed Everall posed a “substantial risk of future violence” to the woman. She cited a 2016 conviction for domestic assault against the same woman.
Everall has three other assault convictions involving other people, Raleigh added.
Corsones agreed that he needed more information and ordered Everall held without bail until a hearing could be scheduled that would determine whether Everall would be given a chance to be released from custody pending the resolution of the charges.
