A Brandon man is being held in jail after police said he fired “multiple shots” in a “densely packed mobile home community” on Saturday.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Cale P. Quenneville Jr., 26, pleaded not guilty on Monday to felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon.
Quenneville also pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of driving with a license that had been suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Quenneville was held in prison because he was on furlough at the time of the alleged incident after pleading guilty in December 2017 to a felony charge of negligent driving while eluding police and driving under the influence of alcohol.
On Monday, Jennifer Wedge, who lives in Conway Terrace mobile home park, said she was asleep in her Brandon home when she awoke to sounds she described as “pings” on Saturday evening.
“One shot went through my uncle’s water line,” she said. “The other shot went through a window next to the couch.”
Wedge said a guest regularly sleeps there and if the bullet was a few inches more to the right, it would have hit where they sleep. Her uncle has been without water since Sunday morning.
Wedge said that her grandson, Isaiah Giard, 2, was in the home and the family were celebrating his birthday the night before.
A motion filed by Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver detailed the danger posed by the alleged shooting.
“Several of the bullets traveled through two mobile homes, just feet from seven different individuals including three children, not including the target, Gilbert Clark. It is only blind chance that no one was killed in this incident,” Weaver said.
In an affidavit, Brandon Police Cpl. Adam Murach said police received a report of shots fired at Conway Terrace in Brandon on Saturday around 10 p.m.
At the mobile home park, Gilbert Clark, 43, told police he saw Quenneville driving his truck in Conway Terrace. He said Quenneville called him over to his truck and while Clark walked toward the truck, Quenneville fired several shots in his direction.
Clark said he ran and hid behind a truck.
Police identified several holes in the wall of one of the mobile homes that they believe were caused by bullets fired by Quenneville.
Vermont State Police stopped Cale Quenneville Sr., 49, who was driving a truck on Town Farm Road in Brandon, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Quenneville Sr.’s wife told them he was taking weapons to a friend’s home because Quenneville Jr. was not supposed to have weapons.
While police were confiscating Quenneville Sr.’s truck, they received a report that Quenneville Jr. had broken into a home. The man who lived there said he knew Quenneville Jr. because they had gone to prison together but he said he told Quenneville Jr. to leave before Quenneville Jr. broke into his home.
Murach said police found a truck that matched the description of the truck Quenneville was allegedly driving at Conway Terrace at the home. As police searched for Quenneville, Quenneville called the Brandon Police Department and agreed to turn himself in, the affidavit said.
Quenneville allegedly admitted to going to Conway Terrace with the hope of buying cocaine and heroin.
“Quenneville Jr. stated that because he already owed (the alleged drug dealer) money, instead of paying for the drugs, he stole the drugs from (the alleged drug dealer’s) trailer and then fled the residence. C. Quenneville Jr. admits that he drove erratically out of the trailer park but denied any shooting ever occurred and was adamant that there were no weapons inside his vehicle,” Murach wrote in the affidavit.
Police said they found two handguns, one a loaded 9 mm Ruger, in the truck they believe Quenneville Jr. was driving.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Quenneville could be sentenced to almost 30 years in jail.
Staff writer Robert Layman contributed to this story.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
