A Castleton man was held without bail after allegedly assaulting a woman despite a court order to leave her alone.
Sammi Brandon, 31, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Bennington County criminal court — which was hearing Rutland County cases that day – to felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and second-degree domestic assault in violation or a court order, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating his conditions of release on a previous charge. The charges carry a combined maximum of 20½ years in prison.
Castleton Police said they responded to a call on Route 4A Saturday night and met with a woman who described Brandon verbally abusing her. She said Brandon told her she needed a “face readjustment” before punching her so hard it knocked out one of her contact lenses, police said. She told police he repeatedly struck her and at one point, tried to bite her in the face and also had choked her.
The woman told police the assault was one in a long series of attacks on her by Brandon. Police said Brandon had been arrested for another alleged assault on the woman in January and his conditions of release at the time included not abusing or harassing the woman in any way.
Police said when they found Brandon later that evening and took him to the police station for processing. He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.394, a level several medical websites said poses a serious risk of alcohol poisoning.
In court on Monday, defense attorney Sean Milligan said the victim was prepared to testify that she wanted Brandon released and wanted to be able to have contact with him. He also requested alcohol and mental health assessments, stating Brandon was a veteran receiving ongoing mental health services through the VA.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady, however, said the court was not prepared to take testimony at the hearing. She said she was concerned that Brandon was facing new charges three months after the previous alleged incident and that his blood-alcohol level indicated a substance abuse problem. She said that did not leave her confident conditions of release would protect the public. She ordered Brandon held pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.