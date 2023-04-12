A Castleton man was held without bail after allegedly assaulting a woman despite a court order to leave her alone.

Sammi Brandon, 31, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Bennington County criminal court — which was hearing Rutland County cases that day – to felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and second-degree domestic assault in violation or a court order, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating his conditions of release on a previous charge. The charges carry a combined maximum of 20½ years in prison.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.