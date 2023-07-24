A Rutland man is in jail after allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the stomach and choking her with a phone charger.
Jacob Cooper, 37, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. The charges carry a combined maximum of 16½ years in prison. Cooper was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Cooper was arrested early Monday morning, according to affidavits, after Rutland City Police responded to a domestic disturbance call and the alleged victim described a series of assaults starting the previous day. The woman described Cooper initially pushing her and knocking her into a wooden pallet, causing scratches and a sizeable bruise. Later, the situation escalated and the woman, who was 26 weeks pregnant, according to affidavits, said Cooper punched her in the stomach and then used both hands to choker her with a phone charging cord, saying he was going to kill her. The woman told police she experienced shortness of breath, trouble talking, dizziness, a headache and a feeling like she was about to pass out.
Police said the woman had marks on her stomach and neck consistent with the story.
Police said that when they found Cooper in the area, he said that he had pushed the woman but that nothing else had happened.
In court Monday, Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Peter Bevere argued that Cooper should be held without bail because the court could not trust conditions of release to keep the woman safe from him. He also asked for a condition forbidding him to have contact with the victim despite, he said, the victim indicating she wanted to have contact. Bevere said the woman told him she blamed alcohol for the incident and said Cooper does not normally drink. However, Bevere said the state was still concerned for her safety.
Defense Attorney Mark Furlan argued that a condition that Cooper stay away from the woman should be enough to keep her safe, but Judge Cortland Corsones was unpersuaded, noting that Cooper had convictions in New York state for crimes of violence in 2016 and 2019.