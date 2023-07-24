A Rutland man is in jail after allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the stomach and choking her with a phone charger.

Jacob Cooper, 37, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. The charges carry a combined maximum of 16½ years in prison. Cooper was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.

