A Rutland man allegedly told police he put a woman in a choke hold because “she needed to be scared” but that he did not actually choke her.
James Debellis, 53, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of aggravated assault and trespassing into an occupied residence, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. The charges carry a combined maximum of 19 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail.
Rutland City Police said they responded Wednesday afternoon to a call from the Pine Tree Lodge on Woodstock Avenue of a man actively assaulting a woman. Police said they arrived to find a woman, who told them Debellis had choked her while saying something about owing him money. She said he had grabbed her by the coat and when she did not acknowledge him, he began choking her. She said he had been unable to breathe for about five seconds.
Police said the victim was visiting her father and that Debellis lived next door. The victim’s father told police Debellis came in without knocking and began the altercation with his daughter. The victim said Debellis had a history of antagonizing her family, according to police.
Debellis allegedly told police the victim had stolen from him, and said “Yeah, I grabbed her. I deserved to grab her ... The fear of God was put into her.”
Police said Debellis admitted to putting the victim into a chokehold, but insisted that he did not hurt her, saying he grew up around women and would not hurt a woman.
Police also said they had made contact with Debellis a week prior because he was being evicted from Pine Tree Lodge and refusing to believe and that it was unclear why he was still residing there.
In court Thursday, defense attorney Mark Furlan argued against the state’s request to hold Debellis without bail, saying that he had a single charge of failing to appear for a court hearing that dated back to 2004, that he had been in Rutland a year and a half, had a sister living here, was scheduled to start a job on Monday, and had a puppy nobody had been looking after since Debellis’ incarceration.
Judge Cortland Corsones, however, noted the pending cases against Debellis, including an aggravated assault arrest from June, and said incurring another serious assault charge so quickly created a concern of danger to the public that justified holding him without bail.
Debellis, over Furlan’s admonition’s to keep quiet, declared the situation unfair.
“I haven’t even done anything wrong,” he said.
