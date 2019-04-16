A Proctor man is being held in jail after a woman accused him of hitting her and pointing a gun at her head last Tuesday.
Alexander J. Maranville, 27, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on Wednesday to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
Maranville was ordered held without bail. As of Monday afternoon, he was still in the Rutland jail, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator.
In an affidavit, Vermont State Police Trooper Jonathan Hall said he was dispatched to a home in Proctor on April 9 around 11:30 p.m. Hall said the person who had reported the alleged incident said there was a woman across the street wearing only a blanket and “screaming for someone to call 911.”
That woman later called police and said Maranville hit her and pointed a gun at her head. She said she didn’t know where the gun was but said four children were still in the house with Maranville.
When police got to the home, the woman was “visibly upset and crying,” the affidavit said.
Troopers asked Maranville to come outside. The affidavit doesn’t describe any incidents while Maranville was taken into custody.
Hall noted the woman’s right eye was swollen and red. The woman told police Maranville had bitten her eyebrow and hit her on the back of the arm.
The woman said alcohol was involved in the alleged incident and told police she recorded it on her phone.
According to the woman, Maranville was angry at her because he wanted to re-enlist in the army but he was afraid she would “(expletive) this up.” She said after she and Maranville argued, he bit her eyebrow and she went outside to scream for help.
The woman said she went back to the home and Maranville pointed a gun at her feet from what she said was a short distance away. The woman said she told Maranville she had called the police.
“(H)e said that, ‘I’m going to kill you and I have nothing else to live for,’” the affidavit said.
Hall said Maranville provided a breath sample that indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.186%. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
Hall said police seized a rifle and a handgun from the home.
According to the affidavit, a reddish-brown stain was found on the handgun and on Maranville’s hand.
Attorney Ron Ferrara, who represented Maranville, said his client did not present a threat of violence and had his weapons confiscated.
Ferrara also questioned the strength of the affidavit because there was no statement from the person who called 911 or the woman who reported being assaulted by Maranville.
The attorney asked that Maranville be released to stay at a different home.
“He’s not as violent as these indications might represent,” Ferrara said.
Ferrara acknowledged Maranville had a problem with alcohol and requested the court order him not to drink and to stay away from the woman who reported the assault rather than hold Maranville without bail.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked Judge Theresa DiMauro to hold Maranville without bail.
DiMauro pointed out sworn statements weren’t needed at an arraignment and found the evidence of guilt was great.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.