Police said a man ditched his sweatshirt after robbing a grocery store only to be arrested after attracting attention for wearing a T-shirt in 35-degree weather.
Zackary D. Gouette, 29, who was listed as “transient” in court records, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland criminal court to a single felony charge of assault and robbery. The charge includes a habitual offender enhancement, which carries a potential life sentence. He was ordered held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing.
Rutland City Police said they responded at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday to a report of a robbery at Tenney Brook Market on North Main Street. An officer en route saw Gouette in Rotary Park, according to affidavits, and thought it was suspicious that someone would be out in a T-shirt on such a cold day. When the officer turned, police said, Gouette ran, and the ensuing chase ended when he was detained on North Street.
The clerk at Tenney Brook told police a man in a dark sweatshirt and a KN-95-type mask had been in the store for about a half-hour when he handed the clerk a lottery slip upon which was written, “put money on the counter I have a gun.” The clerk froze, according to affidavits, and the man told him not to stall and said, “Just do it.”
The clerk said he opened the drawer and handed twenties and fives to the man, who said it was good, took the money and fled, whereupon the clerk pressed the store’s panic button.
Gouette told police he had taken the bus to Rutland to visit a friend, and that he and a friend of that friend had been trying to get money to buy drugs. He essentially confirmed the clerk’s story, according to affidavits, saying that, despite the note, he had no gun but did have a knife he did not display during the robbery.
The friend of the friend, whom Gouette told police he did not know, was supposed to be waiting around the corner, according to affidavits, but was not. Gouette told police he felt “stupid” when he realized he was on his own, and considered returning to the store to give the money back, but instead cast aside the sweatshirt he’d worn during the robbery.
Police said they recovered the sweatshirt, the knife, the note written on the lottery slip and $135 — roughly what was reported stolen from the store.
In court on Thursday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan argued to hold Gouette without bail by pointing to his out-of-state residence, lack of apparent ties to the area, and a record of convictions that indicated ties to New Hampshire and included a weapons offense.
