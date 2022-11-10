A Wells man already in prison for an alleged shooting incident is charged with sexually assaulting a small child.
Skye Rice, 21, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a single charge of aggravated sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 years of age. The felony carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
Rice is already being held without bail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from last month, and remains in jail pending a weight of evidence hearing on both charges.
Rice's previous arrest was related to an Oct. 22 incident in which police said he brandished and then fired a 30-06 rifle at another man during a dispute about the other man supposedly disrespecting one of Rice's friends. The other man was unhurt, according to affidavits, and Rice claimed the gun discharged accidentally when he grabbed it as it began to fall.
Police said Rice was under investigation at that time for a complaint initially made to the Whitehall (New York) Police Department by a woman who said Rice was molesting her granddaughter. Court records did not explicitly state the child's age but indicated 3 years old.
Police said conducting a forensic interview with the child was difficult because of her age, but that she described Rice repeatedly touching her inappropriately and that a physical examination found injuries consistent with sexual assault. Police said other witnesses described the child behaving in ways that showed she was frightened of Rice and did not want to be around him.
Rice is a registered sex offender, according to court records, having been arrested in New York in 2019 and serving a year in jail in that state for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old girl. Police said a 16-year-old girl has an order of protection out against Rice. Police said Rice declined to be interviewed when contacted regarding the investigation in September.
In court on Monday, Assistant State's Attorney Kayley Olson argued for continuing to hold Rice without bail, noting that he had most recently been released from incarceration earlier this year and was facing two major felonies. She also said she had learned about a probation violation the details of which she said were particularly egregious.
"His parole officer went to his home to do a home check and while he was there he observed the defendant engaging in sexual activity with a juvenile under the age of 18," Olson said. "That is the highest parole violation the state can think of committing, a new and serious while under conditions of release."
Public Defender Rebecca Falcone asked for a weight of evidence hearing for both charges to be set as quickly as possible but otherwise said she would delay making any arguments.
"Clearly, there is a lot of information in this case that we don't have access to at this time," she said.
