A Pittsford man is being held without bail after police said he choked a woman he knew while they were arguing Friday morning.
Michael S. Nunn, 33, of Pittsford, pleaded not guilty Friday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, one felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of driving with a license that had been suspended for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
The second-degree assault charge was modified because Nunn has been previously convicted for domestic assault. According to court records, the conviction was on June 4.
In an affidavit, Vermont State Police Trooper Matthew Hood said he was dispatched to a reported family fight in Pittsford around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
A woman at the home said she had argued with Nunn, with whom she has had a longtime relationship, so she locked herself in her car. But she said he assaulted her and then took the license plates off her car so she couldn’t leave.
Hood said when he reached the home, he noticed a rear license plate bent and on the ground.
The woman told Hood that Nunn assaulted her when they were driving home from C.J.’s Suds South Bar in Rutland. She said she was too intoxicated to drive, so she gave her keys to Nunn.
The affidavit said Nunn denied assaulting the woman, but said she assaulted him. However, Hood said when he used a flashlight to look at Nunn, he saw no injuries, bruising, cuts or marks.
The woman said that while they were at the bar, a man who knew her late father bought her a drink. She said this apparently made Nunn jealous and they argued on the drive home.
“He then proceeded to wrap his arms around me and continually punch me in the head while also choking me,” the woman said in a statement that was included in the affidavit.
Hood said the woman told him Nunn choked her strongly enough that she couldn’t breathe and long enough that she feared for her life.
Hood said she had a cut on her forehead and two bumps on the back of her head.
Nunn gave police a breath sample around 4:50 a.m. That indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.179%. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
In a supplemental affidavit, Trooper Eric Jakubowski said Nunn told him that he wasn’t driving the woman’s vehicle and that she assaulted him. He said he did not hit her.
According to court records, attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Nunn, asked the court for a speedy trial.
Nunn was held without bail after his arraignment and ordered not to have contact with the woman or harass her.
On Friday, Nunn was charged with violating the conditions of his probation on a charge of second-degree unlawful restraint and domestic assault. Both convictions were in June, but they were from two separate cases.
If convicted of the charges against him, Nunn could be sentenced to up to 22 years in jail.
