BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating an incident Friday evening in which a local man was struck by a train.
Brattleboro Police say they received a call around 7:50 p.m. To Justin Holden Drive for a report of a man struck by a train.
When officers arrived they discovered James Dyer Jr. laying in the area with serious injuries.
According to a news release, interviews were conducted with railroad personnel and others at the scene who confirmed that Dyer had been struck by a train.
No other details were provided, including whether it was a freight or passenger train. It was also not revealed why Dyer was on the tracks.
Dyer was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and then later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for further treatment.
An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
There are no criminal charges related to this incident at this time, the news release stated.
Brattleboro Fire Department and Rescue Inc. also responded to the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call Brattleboro Police at (802)-257-7950.
