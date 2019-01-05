MOUNT HOLLY – A Wallingford man was hurt in a car crash on Friday after he lost control of his pickup truck when ice from the vehicle in front of him dislodged and hit his windshield.
Dustin Perkins, 32, of Wallingford, suffered lacerations and bruising of his face and body in the crash, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
The release said Perkins had been driving north on Route 155 in Mount Holly when his 1994 GMC Sierra's windshield was struck by a chunk of ice that had dislodged from the roof of a vehicle driving in front of the truck.
The Sierra went off of the eastern side of the roadway, rolled and struck a tree. Police said the truck was a total loss.
The vehicle that had been traveling in front of his did not stop and could not be identified.
The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m.
Perkins was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash which police said had likely kept him from sustaining any serious injuries.
“The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to completely clear any accumulated snow and ice from their vehicles prior to traveling on the roadways,” said Trooper Jesse Dambrackas, of the Vermont State Police, in the release.
