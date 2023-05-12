A man convicted of trying to hit police officers with his car — and who was shot in the process — will spend at least a decade in custody.
In Rutland County criminal court on Friday, Judge Cortland Corsones sentenced Michael Goodnough, 48, to 10 to 15 years in prison.
Goodnough pleaded guilty in October to charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident and eluding while negligently operating a motor vehicle. The plea was part of a deal where the state dropped two charges of attempted murder — which each carried a 20-year minimum and potential life sentence — and agreed to a contested sentencing hearing in which prosecutors argued for 12 to 15 years and the defense was allowed to argue for any legal sentence.
Police said Goodnough was the driver for the target of a 2020 drug investigation for which they had arranged a controlled buy in the parking lot of what was then Tops but is now Grand Union.
Police said when they tried to arrest the target, Robert Vandriel, Goodnough tried to drive away, hitting and seeming to drag an officer. A second officer testified that he moved out of the way because the vehicle — a 2000 Infinity QX4 — was coming right at him. A third officer opened fire, hitting Goodnough five times. A review of the shooting by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office found it was justified.
Goodnough was already in drug court on a deferred sentence for a 2018 arrest on charges of distributing cocaine as the time of the 2020 incident. He wound up sentenced to two years in federal prison on those charges, according to court records.
