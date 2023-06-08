BURLINGTON – The alleged hired trigger man involved in a cross-county conspiracy to kidnap and kill a Caledonia County man five years ago is scheduled to plead guilty to three felony charges on Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

Jerry Banks, 35, of Fort Garland, Colorado, is due to admit to charges of murder for hire; kidnapping with death resulting; and engaging in a monetary transaction with illegal proceeds, according to a nine-page plea agreement filed late Thursday afternoon.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0