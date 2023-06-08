BURLINGTON – The alleged hired trigger man involved in a cross-county conspiracy to kidnap and kill a Caledonia County man five years ago is scheduled to plead guilty to three felony charges on Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Jerry Banks, 35, of Fort Garland, Colorado, is due to admit to charges of murder for hire; kidnapping with death resulting; and engaging in a monetary transaction with illegal proceeds, according to a nine-page plea agreement filed late Thursday afternoon.
He is charged with kidnapping Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, from his home on Hawkins Road on Jan. 6, 2018, and killing him that night in Barnet, about 15 miles away, records show.
The plea agreement notes Banks could see a prison sentence of between about 24 and 30 years, according to a preliminary estimate of the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.
A presentence investigation report will be filed before the sentencing.
Vermont State Police reported Davis was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso about 4:30 p.m. – one day after the abduction in a pull-off area on Peacham Road. Davis was handcuffed, state police said. The .22-caliber casings were found nearby.
Vermont State Police and the FBI said Banks impersonated a deputy U.S. Marshal by wearing clothing that had marshal service designations. Banks claimed there was an arrest warrant for Davis for racketeering in Virginia and took him out of the home, police said.
Davis was a father of six children, and his wife of 14 years, Melissa, was pregnant, authorities said. They had been in Vermont about three years. He worked in Barre at Safety-Kleen, a national environmental consulting firm. A company cellphone was found inside his jacket at the scene.
Banks is among at least four co-defendants charged in the elaborate murder-for-hire case that centered on Davis who had threatened to report a shady investment deal, according to court records.
The plea agreement said Aron Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nevada, recruited Banks to be part of the scheme, court papers show. Ethridge received $100,000 from Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, one of the organizers, to cover the killing and any expenses, the plea agreement stated.
The man ordering the homicide was Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, who is charged with conspiring with others between May 2017 and February 2018 for the fatal shooting, court records show.
Ethridge pleaded guilty on July 22, 2022, in Vermont to two felony counts in the case for conspiring with the other three defendants and with getting Banks to travel across state lines to commit the crime.
Ethridge remains in custody while awaiting sentencing.