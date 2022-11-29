A local man is being charged as a habitual offender after an alleged break-in at Beer King in Rutland.
Derek F. Hackett, 31, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of burglary. The habitual offender enhancement to the charge gives it a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail.
Rutland City Police said they responded to a burglary in progress at the Beer King on Crescent Street on Nov. 2, arriving to be told John Haven was pursuing the burglar on foot.
Police said Haven told them he had heard the alarm go off and had gone to check on the store when he saw Hackett dive head-first out the window to its office. Haven said he tried to detain Hackett but was unsuccessful because Hackett was bigger than he was.
Haven told police Hackett left with two bags and some cartons of cigarettes. Police said the owner of Beer King, identified in court records as “Mr. Block,” told them he was missing 28 cartons of cigarettes worth a total of $2,688 and that the store sustained unspecified damages during the break-in.
Police said they arrested Hackett the following day for “an unrelated theft incident” and that he told them he got into the store by unscrewing a cage over a window. Hackett told police he took 10 cartons of cigarettes, according to affidavits, and sold them for $500.
Police said he was on supervised release from the Vermont Department of Corrections, which authorized his emergency arrest on the new charges.
Hackett has had eight felony convictions since 2008, according to court records, all in Washington and Caledonia counties. One was for aggravated assault, two were for aggravated domestic assault, one for aggravated auto theft, one for burglary, two for burglary into an occupied dwelling and one for grand larceny.
