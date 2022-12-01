Police say a Wallingford man used pepper spray on a GameStop clerk in an effort to steal an Xbox and later stole a pizza at knifepoint from a delivery driver.

Dana E. Roones, 28, pleaded not guilty this week in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of assault and robbery and assault and robbery with a weapon. The latter charge carries a minimum one-year sentence and the two combined carry a maximum of 25 years. Roones was ordered held without bail but is seeking release to a drug treatment facility.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

