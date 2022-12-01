Police say a Wallingford man used pepper spray on a GameStop clerk in an effort to steal an Xbox and later stole a pizza at knifepoint from a delivery driver.
Dana E. Roones, 28, pleaded not guilty this week in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of assault and robbery and assault and robbery with a weapon. The latter charge carries a minimum one-year sentence and the two combined carry a maximum of 25 years. Roones was ordered held without bail but is seeking release to a drug treatment facility.
The first charge stems from an alleged incident Nov. 17, when police said Roones’ card was declined as he tried to buy an Xbox game console. Roones responded, according to affidavits, by taking out a can of pepper spray and spraying it in the face of the store clerk. Despite this, police said, the clerk stood his ground and kept Roones from coming behind the counter to get it, leaving Roones to depart empty-handed.
Police said the incident was captured on the store’s security camera and described by other witnesses. They said the clerk was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Roones had fled the scene before police arrived, according to affidavits, and they found themselves looking for him again Nov. 27 following a report of a hold-up on Baxter Street.
Police said a deliver driver for Cara Mia’s told them he was making a delivery and had been told to call a cellphone number when he arrived at 59 Baxter St. He called the number, he said, and made contact with Roones. When Roones arrived, the driver said, instead of paying the $80.83 for the food, Roones approached wielding a large knife and took it.
The driver told police the order consisted of a small pizza, small breadsticks, large salad, a dozen wings and side sauces.
Police said Roones was wearing a ski mask during the encounter but identified as a person of interest in the investigation and arrested Wednesday at 61 Baxter St.
Police said Roones told them that he had gone to GameStop because he was being forced to steal in order to settle a debt with an unnamed person. Roones told police the person had given him the pepper spray and told him to get what he could. Similarly, he attributed the pizza driver hold-up to his drug debt, according to police, and said the knife was a bread knife that he had been given.
