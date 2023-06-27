A Rutland man is in jail after racking up 26 criminal charges in a period of three weeks.
Jacob R. Bachand, 30, pleaded not guilty to all the charges Monday in Rutland criminal court. Most were misdemeanor retail theft and trespassing charges, but one docket included four felony retail thefts, each carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison. Bachand was ordered held for lack of $20,000 bail.
The most recent set of charges resulted from an investigation by the Rutland Town Police Department after the security staff from Home Depot asked whether they could identify a person who had repeatedly been caught on camera stealing from the store. Police said they recognized Bachand, who by this time was known as “a habitual retail theft offender in the Greater Rutland area,” and that the identification was confirmed by Bachand’s probation officer and officers of the Rutland City Police.
Security footage from Home Depot showed Bachand leaving the store June 20 with tools with a retail value totaling $1,500, according to affidavits, and again the same day with a $1,399 generator. He walked out with $1,392 in tools June 16, police said, and $1,127 worth the day before that. Those four incidents accounted for the felony charges, police said. Police said surveillance footage showed him walking out with several hundred dollars worth of tools on four other occasions.
Bachand’s other alleged activities took place from June 6 through June 23. He allegedly stole clothing from TJ Maxx valued at $195 on one occasion and $114 on another. He is accused of stealing a $200 jump starter from Harbor Freight Tools, air conditioners from Ocean State Job Lots on two occasions and another air conditioner from Walmart along with, on various occasions, a $398 bicycle and a $118 motorized Razor scooter.
Several of those charges were accompanied by misdemeanor trespassing charges. Bachand was also charged with violating the conditions of his release in previous cases. At least some of those cases were being heard in treatment court, and Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he expected to petition to have Bachand discharged from treatment court over the newer cases.
In arguing for bail, Sullivan pointed to the sheer volume of charges against Bachand, as well as a “significant history of failing to appear.” He said Bachand had at least 13 failures to appear, three of them since entering treatment court.
Public Defender Christopher Davis said Bachand had “no means available to him” to make bail. Judge Cortland Corsones said the way charges were piling up created concerns about Bachand’s character and mental condition, setting bail at $20,000.