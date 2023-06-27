A Rutland man is in jail after racking up 26 criminal charges in a period of three weeks.

Jacob R. Bachand, 30, pleaded not guilty to all the charges Monday in Rutland criminal court. Most were misdemeanor retail theft and trespassing charges, but one docket included four felony retail thefts, each carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison. Bachand was ordered held for lack of $20,000 bail.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

