A man with a mounting collection of criminal charges is in jail after allegedly assaulting a woman he had been previously ordered to stay away from and repeatedly going to her house.
Jake Stoutes, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a number of charges, including felony charges of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and larceny from a person. He was ordered held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing.
Court records describe a series of incidents allegedly involving Stoutes that prompted warrants for his arrest, ranging from a disorderly conduct call in August in which Stoutes was found intoxicated at the home of a woman he had been ordered to stay away from after a previous arrest — that arrest had also resulted in a condition of release saying he could not drink alcohol — to a shoplifting case in October, where he allegedly stole Nike sweatpants and a sweatshirt valued at $55 each from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The felony charges stemmed from an alleged incident Oct. 10, where he was again at the home of the woman from the Aug. 15 incident. The woman told police she had gotten in the shower after telling Stoutes he “could not smoke crack” and he knocked her down, took her bag and dragged her from her shower into the kitchen. Police said Stoutes left the woman’s phone from her bag in the mailbox but took her cigarettes and about $100 in cash.
The incident left the woman with a cut on her leg, according to affidavits.
Police said they again found Stoutes at the woman’s home on Saturday, and spoke to him through the front door, telling him they had two warrants for his arrest. Stoutes told police he would come outside after putting a dog upstairs, according to affidavits, and then fled out an open window.
Police said they found and arrested him later that day at CJ’s Suds South.
