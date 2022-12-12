A local man is being held after allegedly brandishing a gun he wasn't supposed to have during a family fight.
Terance Wilbur, 35, who is described in court records as living either in Tinmouth or Clarendon, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating his conditions of release.
The charges carry a combined maximum of 20½ years in prison. Wilbur was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Vermont State Police said Wilbur was at the home of a male relative in Clarendon on Saturday when he got into a verbal altercation over the presence of a female friend of the male relative.
Police said Wilbur stated his intention to "put a bullet in both of their heads," left the room and took a holstered firearm from a dresser drawer. Wilbur took the gun from the holster, racked the slide and started back into the living room, according to affidavits, when the male relative stepped in front of him and told him to stop.
The male relative told police Wilbur then punched him in the face, leaving a small abrasion on the side of his nose, before putting the gun back in the drawer and leaving. The woman told an essentially identical story, according to affidavits. Police recovered a .40-caliber Ruger SR40C — identified as the one Wilbur yielded — as well as a .22-caliber handgun.
Wilbur was arrested in the city on a DUI charge later that day, according to police. Interviewed about the incident, police said he denied having had a gun and that the dispute only got physical when the male relative shoved him.
In court on Monday, Wilbur's lawyer argued for Wilbur to be released into the custody of his girlfriend, but Judge Cortland Corsones said he was concerned by Wilbur's record of violating court orders and particularly in him allegedly having a gun when he was forbidden to do so by the conditions of his release in a previous domestic assault case.
