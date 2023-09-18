A Clarendon man is in jail for allegedly kicking a woman in the face with steel-toed boots.
Daniel Surrell, 48, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree aggravated domestic assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and violating his conditions of release on a previous charge. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 22½ years in prison. Surrell was ordered held without bail pending a hearing on the weight of the evidence against him.
Vermont State Police said they made contact with the woman Sunday evening at Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she was being treated for injuries that included a partially collapsed lung. The woman told them that during an argument with Surrell, he had grabbed her by the hair, thrown her down and kicked her repeatedly in the face and ribs with his steel-toed boots.
Police said the woman had blood on her face and spoke “painfully and quietly.”
Police said they arrived at Surrell’s residence and found signs of a struggle, but that Surrell was not there. This violated conditions of release placed on Surrell after a March arraignment, police said, as did his having contact with the woman.
Police said they returned and found Surrell at the residence the next day and that he tried to pull away when they took him into custody. Searching him, police said they found a vial with three Oxycodone pills. Police said they placed these on the roof of a police cruiser and that Surrell’s girlfriend, Tiana Maranville, grabbed and pocketed them. Police said Maranville was cited for possession and hindering an arrest for her trouble.
Police said Surrell repeatedly struck his face against the inside of the cruiser, causing himself to bleed profusely.