A Clarendon man is in jail for allegedly kicking a woman in the face with steel-toed boots.

Daniel Surrell, 48, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree aggravated domestic assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and violating his conditions of release on a previous charge. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 22½ years in prison. Surrell was ordered held without bail pending a hearing on the weight of the evidence against him.

