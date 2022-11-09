A man who assaulted staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center will spend at least a year in jail.

Carl H. Jennette, 60, was sentenced Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to one to five years in prison on Tuesday as part of a plea deal that settled cases in Rutland, Chittenden and Addison counties. Jennette pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault and no contest to a charge of assault and robbery. As part of the deal, two simple assault charges were dismissed by the state.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

