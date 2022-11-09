A man who assaulted staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center will spend at least a year in jail.
Carl H. Jennette, 60, was sentenced Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to one to five years in prison on Tuesday as part of a plea deal that settled cases in Rutland, Chittenden and Addison counties. Jennette pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault and no contest to a charge of assault and robbery. As part of the deal, two simple assault charges were dismissed by the state.
The charges in Rutland had to do with a pair of assaults on hospital staff over successive days. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Wednesday that a recent wave of attacks on health care workers was on his mind during the case.
“What I hope people take away from this case is, there are criminal consequences to assaulting health care workers and protected professionals,” Sullivan said. “Not every mental health issue absolves people of criminal responsibility for their actions.”
The first assault took place on the evening of March 4, police said, when Jennette, who is described in court records as “transient,” had been brought to the hospital for “unspecified physical and mental health reasons.”
One female staff member was assaulted while cleaning up urine Jennette had thrown in the hallway, according to affidavits, when Jennette threw a tray into the hallway and then punched her in the head as she tried to clean up that mess.
The second assault came the following morning. Hospital staff said Jennette had been acting “amped up” and a female crisis worker was trying to work with him. The staffer said Jennette waited until they were alone and attacked her, punching her in the head at least 10 times. Her nose was broken in two places, according to affidavits, and she suffered several bruises on her head.
Police said the staff member’s nose still was bleeding when they arrived.
Hospital staff described Jennette boasting that he had been able to assault two staff members without consequence, and saying he would do it again. Hospital leadership also told police they no longer felt RRMC was the appropriate place for Jennette, according to affidavits.
“The staff was visibly shaken by the intensity of the assault, and referenced the ‘trail of blood’ through the East Wing,” an affidavit read.
