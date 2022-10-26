A Wells man claimed a rifle he had been holding went off when it fell, and he had not meant to shoot it at another man during an argument.
Skye Rice, 21, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland Criminal Court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
The charges carry a potential combined maximum of six years in prison. Rice was ordered held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing.
Vermont State Police said they responded late Saturday night to a call on Wells Road, where Amy Hayes, 35, reported that Rice had fired a 30-06 rifle in the house during an argument with 39-year-old Jason Henderson.
Police said Hayes and Henderson both gave similar statements in which they described Rice become angry at comments Henderson had made about a friend. The two described Rice ripping off his shirt and challenging Henderson to a fight while holding a pair of kitchen knives, waving them and lunging at Henderson.
Rice then went into the bedroom, according to affidavits, and emerged with the rifle, which he pointed at Henderson and waved it around. Police said the gun went off, and the round that was fired went through a kitchen island and between Henderson’s legs. The witnesses said they told Rice to leave and when he did, they locked the doors and called the police.
Police said they photographed the damage and recovered the round and the casing.
Police said they found Rice at his father’s residence, asleep in a camper. Police said they had to force him into handcuffs to remove him from the camper.
Once in custody, police said Rice offered a version of events in which he respectfully asked Henderson not to insult his friend, and Henderson became aggressive in response. He said he got the rifle in an effort to get Henderson to leave, and it was resting with its barrel in the air when it began to fall. Rice claimed it went off when he grabbed it, according to affidavits, and insisted he did not pull the trigger.
