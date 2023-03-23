A Rutland man is in jail after he allegedly knocked a Hannaford clerk into a pole during a failed attempt to get at a register drawer. Michael Maniery, 40, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland Criminal Court to a felony charge of assault and robbery. He also denied five parole violations going back as far as May, and the state moved to have him discharged from drug court for violations, including that he picked up a grand larceny charge for allegedly stealing a laptop from the building where he was attending treatment.
The newest charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. Maniery was ordered held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing. Rutland Town Police said they responded to a call shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday from Hannaford supermarket, where a man later identified as Maniery allegedly had approached the service desk and claimed the bottle return machine was not working.
The clerk counted his bottles, according to affidavits, and when she opened the cash drawer to give him 50 cents, he rushed her, pushed her into a pole and grabbed at the till.
The clerk managed to push the till closed, according to police, and Maniery tried to grab at some spilled change before fleeing. Police said numerous officers were able to identify Maniery from pictures taken at the scene.
In court, Maniery’s arraignment was held at the same time as the motion to remove him from treatment court, which he had entered in January as part of a plea agreement on previous charges. Rebecca Smith, the treatment court coordinator for Rutland County, testified that Maniery attended Valley Vista in January only to be kicked out Feb. 2 for “negative and unwanted behavior.” She said Maniery’s contact with his case managers, which is supposed to be daily, was “very, very minimal, sporadic at best,” that he missed most of his random drug tests and tested positive at least one of the times he made it, did not attend required outpatient group sessions and was banned from Evergreen for allegedly stealing a laptop from BROC Community Action, which shares a building with the treatment center. Defense Attorney Christopher Davis argued that Maniery had slipped in ways many other participants in the program slip and that the state had filed its motion to discharge him less than a month after he entered, making for an unusually short time to allow the program to work. Judge Cortland Corsones did not immediately issue a ruling on the motion to discharge, but he did order Maniery held without bail, noting that the alleged robbery took place while Maniery was on probation, indicating that conditions of release would not protect the public from any threat the defendant might pose.
