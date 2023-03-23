A Rutland man is in jail after he allegedly knocked a Hannaford clerk into a pole during a failed attempt to get at a register drawer. Michael Maniery, 40, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland Criminal Court to a felony charge of assault and robbery. He also denied five parole violations going back as far as May, and the state moved to have him discharged from drug court for violations, including that he picked up a grand larceny charge for allegedly stealing a laptop from the building where he was attending treatment.

The newest charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. Maniery was ordered held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing. Rutland Town Police said they responded to a call shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday from Hannaford supermarket, where a man later identified as Maniery allegedly had approached the service desk and claimed the bottle return machine was not working.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

