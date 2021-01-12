MENDON — A Maryland man was killed and two other people were hospitalized in a car crash Monday evening, according to Vermont State Police.
Police said Thomas Savransky, 23, of North Potomac, died at Rutland Regional Medical Center following the head-on collision. A passenger in Savransky's vehicle, 26-year-old Tiger Chen of New York City, was taken to the Rutland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The other driver, 33-year-old Tyler Whille of Killington, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center with injuries police described as life-threatening.
Police said Savransky was driving a 2020 GMC Yukon westbound on Route 4 at around 6:40 p.m. when he crossed the center line near Birchwood Road and hit Whille's 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
Police said the crash is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed it is asked to call Trooper Ryan Gardner at 773-9101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.