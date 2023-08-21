A Rutland man is in jail after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the fairgrounds and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in Caledonia County.
Alan Frasier Jr., 40, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated auto theft, a felony charge of reckless driving while eluding police and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The first charge is being prosecuted in Rutland County and the latter two in Windsor County, but Frasier was arraigned on all three in Rutland Monday.
The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 11 years in prison. Frasier was ordered held for lack of $5,000.
Rutland City Police said they responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to a call of a 2017 Toyota Highlander stolen from the Vermont State Fairgrounds. Police said the owner, Allyson Legeyt, was a vendor at the fair and had left the key fob in the vehicle. She and fellow vendor Jeremy Scudder returned from packing up and eating to see the vehicle driving off. Scudder told police he ran after the SUV, catching up to it in the McDonald’s parking lot and confronting Frasier before Frasier drove off again.
Legeyt had left her iPhone in the SUV, according to affidavits, and police used that to track the vehicle from Gleason Road to Route 4 headed toward Killington. A Windsor County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Frasier on Route 4 in Woodstock near the Bridgewater town line at about 10:45 p.m. and tried to pull him over, according to affidavits, only for him to speed off.
Police said Windsor sheriff’s deputies and Woodstock Police pursued Frasier to the town’s village area, where he weaved through heavy traffic at high speeds. Police said he exceeded 80 mph going through Hartland and Hartford before almost crashing into a police vehicle on the Interstate 89 ramp.
Police pursuing Frasier northbound on Interstate 91 measured his speed at over 120 mph, according to affidavits, before St. Johnsbury Police deployed spike strips. Frasier continued another four miles, police said, before the front passenger side tire came off the rim, and even then went a few hundred feet more. Police said the chase covered a total of 75 miles.
When he was in custody, Frasier allegedly told police he has used Methadone, crack, heroin and Xylazine earlier in the day.
In court Monday, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Peter Bevere and Windsor County Deputy State’s Attorney Charlotte McLellan both asked for bail to be set at $5,000, arguing that Frasier’s flight to escape police indicated he was a strong risk of flight to avoid prosecution. Defense Attorney Mark Furlan argued that attempting to evade was “not necessarily the same as” failing to appear in court, something of which Frasier lacked a record.
Judge Cortland Corsones, however, said the “significant efforts” Frasier made to escape police made him a significant flight risk, setting bail at $5,000.