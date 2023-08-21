A Rutland man is in jail after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the fairgrounds and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in Caledonia County.

Alan Frasier Jr., 40, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated auto theft, a felony charge of reckless driving while eluding police and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The first charge is being prosecuted in Rutland County and the latter two in Windsor County, but Frasier was arraigned on all three in Rutland Monday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

