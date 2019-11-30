A $5,000 warrant has been issued for a Fair Haven man who failed to appear in Rutland criminal court after being accused of driving with a blood-alcohol content almost three times the legal limit.
Travis T. Williams, 43, was due to be arraigned Monday on two charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol, along with misdemeanor counts of driving after his license had been suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol, and violating a court-ordered condition of his release from custody.
According to court records, Williams failed to appear.
Judge David Fenster issued a $5,000 warrant with a condition that if Williams were arrested and posted bail, he was to be cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on the next business day.
The two charges for driving under the influence were modified to felonies because Williams has been found guilty of similar charges in July 2007 and January 2012, according to court records.
In an affidavit, Vermont State Police Trooper Nathaniel Nevison said he saw Williams driving a Ford Explorer south on South Main Street in Rutland on Nov. 10 around 1:45 a.m.
Nevison said he stopped Williams for weaving within his lane.
“It should be noted that I activated my emergency blue lights near the intersection of South Main Street and Strongs Avenue but (Williams) did not stop the (Explorer) until after turning the wrong way onto Engrem Avenue, a one-way road clearly marked by a sign,” Nevison wrote in the affidavit.
Williams told Nevison he was on his way to a Rutland restaurant to pick up his girlfriend. Nevison said he noticed the odor of alcohol coming from Williams’ breath.
After conducting a Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles records check, Nevison learned Williams’ license was suspended because of his past convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol, the affidavit said.
Nevison said Williams gave a preliminary breath sample that indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.228%, 2.85 times the legal limit in Vermont of 0.08%.
A second breath sample taken at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police at about 3 a.m. was 0.218%, or about 2.7 times the legal limit in Vermont.
Also, Nevison said he learned while at the barracks that Williams was under a judge’s order, set Dec. 10, that said Williams couldn’t purchase, possess or consume alcohol.
If Wiliams is found guilty of all the charges against him, he could be sentenced to up to 7½ years in prison.
