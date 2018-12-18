A New York man is facing a felony charge after his probation officer said he had cut off and thrown away the GPS device he had been ordered to wear.
John Bundy, 25, of Whitehall, New York, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of unlawful mischief resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.
The charges against Bundy were based on a statement from Probation Officer Megan Champine, who works in Rutland County. She said she spoke to Bundy on Sept. 10, and he admitted to cutting off his GPS monitor to “avoid supervision.”
Bundy told police on Nov. 16 he didn't know the location of the GPS device, according to a police affidavit.
Bundy, who is on probation for domestic assault, could be sentenced to up to 5 years in jail if convicted of the unlawful mischief charge.
Why bother to take him to court and waste money and time. He'll just have it expunged so he'll have no criminal record like their doing in other parts of Vermont. Go figure. A criminal with an always clean record.
