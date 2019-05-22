WEST RUTLAND — A local man suspected in a West Rutland gun incident entered a plea agreement on Tuesday and began to testify minutes later against the other suspect.
Scott Blowers, 34, of West Rutland, was arraigned on May 2 in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of attempted assault and robbery with a weapon.
On Tuesday, Blowers pleaded guilty to the attempted assault and robbery charge as well as a simple assault charge.
His sentence will be deferred for four years. If he has no further legal trouble, the charges will be expunged from his record after the end of the deferment period.
Blowers was one of three men facing charges after an incident on April 26 in West Rutland.
Police said the incident started after Joshua Stone, 28, of Rutland, went to a West Rutland home to sell marijuana to Justin Gaboriault.
When Stone left the home, he said Gaboriault robbed him at gunpoint, according to a police affidavit.
Stone and Christopher D. Hale, 27, of West Rutland, allegedly went to Blowers’ house. Blowers said on Tuesday that he went with Stone and Hale to Gaboriault’s home.
Blowers admitted he brought a baseball hat. He said he also saw a BB gun in the car as they drove to Gaboriault’s home but said he didn’t know there was also a gun in the car.
Blowers, Stone and Hale pounded on the door to Gaboriault’s home and ran off. Blowers said they fled because they were afraid Gaboriault had a gun, although Blowers said on Tuesday that he didn’t see a gun but watched Gaboriault make gestures that suggested he might have a gun.
As they were running off, Hale allegedly fired a gun toward the building.
Both Hale and Blowers were scheduled for hearings on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to determine whether they would continue to be held without bail. Blowers had been held since May 2 and Hale has been held since April 29.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy told Judge Thomas Zonay the state had agreed to make a deal with Blowers because he had a minimal criminal record and had cooperated with police.
“He initially I think when he was speaking to Detective (Henry Alberico, of the Vermont State Police) minimized the conduct and in some ways continued to minimize the conduct throughout but eventually got to a point where he realized that he acted incredibly stupid,” she said. “He was watching TV or something like that with his kids when Mr. Hale came to the residence and (Blowers) realized he should have just stayed still and continued watching TV with his kids instead of leaving with Mr. Hale and the others.”
Kennedy asked Zonay to accept the agreement in part because Blowers was expected to “testify in this case going forward.”
Blowers declined to address the judge until Zonay asked how the court could be confident Blowers wouldn’t indulge in other criminal behavior.
“I’ve had two weeks to wake up and realize that my kids need me there for them and I need to become a better man by being a good father for them. I’ve been thinking that I need to be here for my kids, watch them grow up,” he said.
Immediately after Blowers changed his plea, Hale’s court hearing began.
Blowers was the first witness called by the state but testified he never saw Hale with a gun or firing a gun during the April 26 incident.
Zonay cut the hearing short because the court agenda for Tuesday was heavy but the hearing is expected to continue Wednesday.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.