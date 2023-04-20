A man who police said tried to start a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s Shrewsbury home pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to one felony count of unlawful mischief greater than $1,000 and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Bradley Lewis, 35, faces three years of probation after agreeing to a plea deal that called for a sentence of six to 18 months, suspended in favor of a three-year deferred sentence on probation.
The maximum sentence for the unlawful mischief charge is five years, while the maximum sentence for domestic assault is 18 months.
The state also agreed to dismiss a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and one felony count of attempted first-degree arson, additionally agreeing to amend a felony count of first-degree aggravated assault to a misdemeanor, per the plea agreement.
According to court documents, police were dispatched to Cold River Road in Shrewsbury around 1:07 a.m. April 20, 2018, for a report of a propane tank being thrown through the window of the caller’s house.
The affidavit said the victim told police she had smelled gasoline and heard a loud noise, at which point her boyfriend grabbed his bow and arrow and went outside to investigate. Police said that the boyfriend reported seeing an unidentified man, who police later identified as Lewis, driving away from the scene.
Court documents also stated that members of the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene and had determined gasoline had been spilled on the stairs leading to the home.
The victim reported that Lewis recently had been harassing her and threatening to burn down her house in phone calls, according to the affidavit.
Court documents stated that in police interviews with Lewis after the incident, he said he had thrown the gas tank “in an attempt to scare (her).”
In court on Wednesday, the victim’s attorney and sister, Vanessa Robertson Boothe, read a statement regarding the decision.
“Make no mistake, this was an extreme act of domestic violence. My sister deserved for the court to know what she went through, even if the outcome was minimal at best. We appreciate the finality of this moment and finally closing this chapter of our lives. We, however, mourn the fact that domestic violence and attempted murder is treated so minimally in Vermont,” Robertson Boothe said.
Special conditions of Lewis’ probation include submission to mental health and anger management screenings, completion of an approved safe driving program, no contact with the victim and no violent or threatening behavior.
