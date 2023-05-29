BRATTLEBORO — A 31-year-old Montpelier man, who attacked staff at a Brattleboro business last week after he was confronted about shoplifting, was released from jail on Thursday so he could get himself admitted to the Brattleboro Retreat, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.
Jeremiah Conrad told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes he was in Brattleboro in hopes he could be admitted to the Retreat. He pleaded not guilty to six different charges, the newspaper reported.
According to the Reformer, Conrad caused a disturbance inside a Main Street business Wednesday morning, and was eventually arrested by the Brattleboro Police that afternoon. He had fled and then returned. He is also charged with attacking two people on the Whetstone Pathway, the newspaper reported.
His attorney Albert Fox said that Conrad was “currently homeless and hoping to get into the Retreat.”
“I’m really unsafe,” Conrad told the judge.
Hayes finally ordered Conrad to contact his lawyer weekly to keep up to date with his court case. As conditions of release, Conrad was ordered to stay away from the Brattleboro Food Co-op, and to stay away from Brattleboro’s Main Street from the co-op to High Street, the entire length of Flat Street and the Whetstone pathway, the newspaper reported.
