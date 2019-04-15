KILLINGTON — Rescuers from Killington and the city of Rutland helped a man escape a parking lot Monday morning after flood waters came up around his vehicle overnight while he slept.
Killington Police Chief Whit Montgomery said the male was parked in one of the lots for the Killington Skyeship Base Lodge, a gondola attached to Killington Ski Resort off Route 4. Montgomery said the male spent Sunday night asleep in his vehicle, and while he heard the rain, he didn’t realize the water was rising.
Killington Fire and Rescue responded after people on Route 4 noticed the male was stranded. Montgomery said the water was about 4 feet high. The water rescue team for the city of Rutland was then summoned. They got the male out without incident.
Rutland City Fire Chief Jim Larsen said Monday that three members of the department’s water rescue team were sent to Killington, while the other three remained in the city. He said eight people from the water rescue team in Middlebury have been sent to Rutland help respond to any other water rescue needs. Larsen said he expects rain to fall later in the afternoon, and so the team is prepared to perform other rescues if needed.
Larsen said the city’s water rescue team covers the entire county.
He advises people to not drive through flooded roads for any reason. Larsen said there’s no way to tell how deep the water really is, or gauge how fast it’s moving.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.