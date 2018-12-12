A West Rutland man is being held without bail after police said he robbed a woman at gunpoint, but he told police he was coerced into the robbery by a threatening drug dealer, according to a police affidavit.
Michael A. Withington, 29, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of assault and robbery with a weapon.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of one year in prison and a maximum of 15 years.
In an affidavit, Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico, of the Vermont State Police, said police were called around 5 p.m. Nov. 29 because of an alleged armed robbery in the parking lot of the West Rutland Price Chopper.
At the scene, Alberico was told a woman had been robbed at gunpoint by a man who had fled on foot.
The 62-year-old woman who reported the incident said someone had come up behind her and demanded money.
She said she resisted, but when she saw the man had a gun, she threw down her grocery bags and wallet and quickly walked away.
Police tracked Withington to the home of Withington’s brother, Kevin Withington, on Marble Avenue. A black sweatshirt and black hooded jacket were found in the washing machine at the home.
Withington was taken to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police to be questioned.
A police dog found an “airsoft” handgun, replica weapons that fire pellets.
Alberico said Withington told him he was on furlough and had been forced to leave the Rutland County drug court.
A filing from the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office said Withington was on furlough for petty larceny and escaping from the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections.
During questioning from Alberico, Withington said he was afraid because of a man he said he knew only as “Rahiem.”
“Withington said that Rahiem would kill him and go to his house if he didn’t pay him his money back. He said that Rahiem had shown him pictures on his phone of his, Withington’s, house and pictures of his niece. Withington said that he had previously been given a half ounce of cocaine from Rahiem and used it instead of selling it and now owed Rahiem $1,500 for it,” the affidavit said.
According to Withington, he was standing outside his home and Rahiem pulled up and told Withington to get in his car. He said Rahiem punched him in the nose, causing him to bleed.
Withington told Alberico that Rahiem took him to Price Chopper to rob someone to get the money Withington owed him. Withington said he was given the gun by Rahiem.
After the alleged robbery, Withington went to his brother’s home where he put the jacket and sweatshirt into the washing machine because they were bloody from when Withington had been punched in the nose, the affidavit said.
Withington told police he didn’t know what happened to the woman’s wallet but said he might have dropped it while running away.
During Withington’s {span}Monday{/span} arraignment, Daron Raleigh, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said the state had filed a motion asking that Withington be held without bail.
“Mr. Withington poses a substantial risk of future violence. (Withington) engaged in a random act of violence targeted at a person he thought might have money,” she said.
Raleigh said Withington also had two assault convictions and seven convictions for violating court orders and pointed out that Withington was on furlough at the time of the alleged robbery.
Attorney Chris Davis did not object to the state’s request but said Withington would be entitled to a hearing within 60 days to determine whether he would continue to be held in jail.
