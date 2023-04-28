A Rutland man was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison on a federal drug charge.

The U.S. Attorney's office announced that Reinaldo Davis, 48, was sentenced to 18 months to serve followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence was part of a deal in which Davis pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of cocaine base.

