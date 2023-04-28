A Rutland man was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison on a federal drug charge.
The U.S. Attorney's office announced that Reinaldo Davis, 48, was sentenced to 18 months to serve followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence was part of a deal in which Davis pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of cocaine base.
Prosecutors said local police and federal investigators began looking at Davis in late 2020, conducting three controlled buys from him via a confidential informant. One of those deals was for an ounce of cocaine base, according to prosecutors.
The U.S. Attorney's office said the investigation also showed Davis "possessed weapons and used violence to further his drug trafficking."
