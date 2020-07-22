A man who was shot by a Rutland City police officer on July 8 had his release from federal custody revoked on Tuesday after admitting to violations such as drug use, failing to attend treatment, and refusing to submit to drug treatment.
The attorney for Michael Goodnough, however, made it clear that his client was not admitting to anything from July 8, the morning he was shot.
Goodnough, 45, of Rutland, was indicted in December 2018, in the U.S. District Court in Vermont on three counts of distributing cocaine base.
Goodnough pleaded guilty to one count in May 2019 but he was not sentenced. Instead, he agreed to participate in the federal drug court in Rutland.
On July 10, a warrant was granted allowing Goodnough’s arrest based on allegations that he had violated the conditions of the drug court.
According to an investigation by Vermont State Police, Goodnough and another Rutland man, Robert Vandriel, 32, were in a sport utility vehicle in a parking lot on Terrill Street shortly after midnight on July 8.
Officers with the Rutland City Police Department said they were in the area conducting a narcotics investigation and speaking with Goodnough and Vandriel when Goodnough drove off, striking Rutland City Police Officer Nate Harvey. State investigators said Harvey was treated and released for minor injuries.
Officer Tyler Billings fired his service weapon at the SUV, investigators said. Billings is believed to be the only officer who used his gun during the incident.
After a short chase, Goodnough crashed the SUV into a tree near the intersection of Main Street and Jackson Avenue.
Police found Goodnough had been shot and Vandriel had been injured in the crash.
Attorney Natasha Sen, who represented Goodnough, said during Goodnough’s Tuesday hearing that she was surprised her client already had been released from the hospital.
According to Sen, Goodnough has bullet fragments in his arm that need to be removed by surgery. She said his left arm was “shattered” and in a sling.
Goodnough added that he had broken ribs and a punctured lung. He said he was not resisting a return to prison but asked Judge Geoffrey Crawford to delay his return to prison so he could get medical treatment.
“That’s all I ask, just some time to heal,” he said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella, who is prosecuting the case, said the government opposed Goodnough’s request and said he could get the medical treatment he needed in the facility.
Crawford supported the government’s request.
“I’m certainly not going to send you home strictly for medical reasons,” he said.
Crawford added that he was concerned about releasing Goodnough because of his history of cocaine use but said he and others who run the federal drug court would discuss Goodnough’s case to make sure he gets what medical treatment he needs.
Perella had told the court the government had decided Goodnough was “no longer reliable” based on his history of violating the conditions of the federal drug court.
“Michael is a likable guy but can’t walk the walk,” he said.
Perella added that the U.S. Attorney’s Office was aware of the incident from July 8 but said they hadn’t considered the alleged events because they haven’t been adjudicated yet.
A news release sent Monday said Vermont State Police expect their investigation of the shooting to be concluded next week.
