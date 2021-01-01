A Rutland man has been hospitalized after an early morning crash on New Year's Day, according to Vermont State Police.
Police said William A. Carris, 18, suffered significant injuries after being ejected from his car and was taken from Rutland Regional Medical Center to University of Vermont Medical Center.
Police said they responded to a call at around 5:15 a.m. Friday of a crash on Route 4A in Ira, near Birdseye Road. Police said it appeared Carris had been driving east in a 2014 Cadillac XTS when he failed to make it through a turn. The car went off the road, according to police, hit a drainage culvert and became airborne before breaking multiple mailboxes and hitting the ground.
After landing, it rolled multiple times, during which police said Carris was thrown from the car. Police said he did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Police said they were assisted at the scene by the West Rutland and Ira fire departments.
