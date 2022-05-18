BURLINGTON — A Michigan man convicted for threatening to shooting up a Windsor County high school three years ago admitted Wednesday that he violated five terms of his federal supervised release conditions.
Jason Graham, 26, of Holland, Michigan, had been placed on two years federal supervised release in December 2021 after pleading guilty to threatening over Facebook to “shoot up” Green Mountain Union High School in Chester on Feb.y 4, 2019.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford postponed sentencing on the five violations Wednesday for a few weeks to allow him to get access to a mental health evaluation that is reportedly in the hands of the U.S. Probation Office in Michigan.
“I didn’t expect to see you quite so soon,” Crawford said as the hearing began in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Graham admitted he ignored five court-imposed conditions, including failing to report to his probation officer after his sentencing. Graham also admitted he had improperly gained access to the Internet just four days after sentencing when he had been ordered to stay away from the Internet until a proper monitoring and use plan could be established by the Probation Office.
When the eventual computer monitoring plan was implemented, Graham violated another term of his release when it stopped working and he failed to get it re-installed when ordered by probation, records show.
The other two violations center on Graham leaving Michigan without pre-approval from probation and going to West Virginia, where he was cited for driving without a license by the Jackson County (WV) Sheriff’s Office. His release terms included committing no new crimes.
Crawford said Graham faces up to two years in prison.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Mary M. Nerino asked for Graham be sentenced to the 92 days he has been held since his arrest in mid-February for violating his supervised release terms. She said Graham would be able to return to his old job in Michigan and live across the street for his employer, a metal recycling plant, Padnos.
Crawford said he also wanted to know more about the proposed living arrangement for Graham. While Graham told the court the site is a Halfway House, Crawford said he understood it was a homeless shelter.
Crawford said he would like to see Graham, formerly of Three Rivers, have more structure in his life.
Authorities in Michigan also initially said they were not interested in trying to supervise Graham’s release, but Nerino said they reversed that decision this week and would take him back.
She said Graham has recently been approved to buy a home because he was given for credit for two years of work while in prison on state charges.
It was unclear how Graham has enough to put money down for a new home, but claims he is indigent in order to get a defense lawyer at taxpayer expense.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles, chief of the criminal division, wants the judge to consider more prison time to send a message to Graham.
She had proposed up to 12 months for the initial conviction.
Graham was initially named in a two-count indictment for using a Facebook group chat on Feb. 4, 2019, to threaten to “shoot up” the school attended by two targeted students. The second felony count was for phoning in a bomb threat to Green Mountain Union and threatening to shoot students on Feb. 7, 2019, records show.
Graham was in state custody on other charges at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Michigan when indicted in Vermont, records show.
Investigation of his Facebook account for February 2019 revealed GMUHS was not the only school he had threatened at that time, court records show.
Chester Police, assisted by Vermont State Police, quickly began investigating the first complaint when a student learned about a threatening online message targeted at him at school, investigators said at the time.
The threat was eventually traced to Michigan, and late Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, authorities there took Graham into custody on a parole violation related to possession of firearms, drugs and alcohol, police said.
According to Michigan law enforcement, Graham was on parole for escape from a work crew, with underlying charges of retail theft and carrying a concealed weapon, police said.
While Chester Police investigated the threat reported by a student, the second case surfaced. It was about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7, 2019, that Green Mountain Union received a call from a person who made threats of violence toward the school, including reporting a bomb in a backpack in a boys bathroom. The caller said there was a shooter outside to shoot students as they left school. The school was placed on lockdown as police responded.
Police searched and cleared the bathrooms and eventually students were escorted to the American Legion Hall.
The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad and explosives detection K-9s were utilized. No explosive devices were located.
Assisting at the school were police departments from Barre City, Newport, Rutland City, Springfield and Weathersfield in Vermont, and from Lebanon, New Hampshire, Vermont Fish and Wildlife game wardens and Chester and Springfield fire departments also responded.
