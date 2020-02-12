Winterfest has grown bigger than the rec department.
"We keep adding on every year," Rutland recreation superintendent Kim Peters said. "Last year, it was a week with some gaps. This year we're pretty filled up. What really makes Winterfest is all the local businesses coming forward. Every year we play not as big of a part as other partners get involved."
The series of winter-themed family events kicks off Friday and runs through Feb. 22. Peters said new additions include a cornhole tournament sponsored by the town of Brandon, highlighting the diversity of the sponsors. She also said Casella Waste has proven one of the key partners.
"Probably one of the biggest events would be the sledding, and they have taken that over," Peters said. "They got all the donations, and it's been really good. ... I always look forward to the sledding."
Winterfest begins at 5 p.m. Friday with a "Valentine Kids Night Out" at the Godnick Adult Center, featuring food, games, crafts and a dance. While most of the events are free, the Valentine night costs $10 per child or $20 per family.
Saturday sees the annual story walk downtown, free community skate night at Giorgetti Arena and a cross-country skiing track at the fairgrounds. The Center Street sledding takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Thursday sees one of the newest events - human foosball in Center Street Marketplace Park.
"There will be a giant foosball court the guys at Carpenter & Costin put together," organizer Andy Paluch said. "You'll have teams of six people all holding on to a bar that goes across. ... Roots will have an outdoor ice bar, so that'll be fun as well."
Paluch said he is recruiting eight teams for a tournament and hopes to make the event a regular part of Winterfest.
A full list of events is available at rutlandrec.com/winterfestevents.
