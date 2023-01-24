Rutland will have at least two new aldermen and could have as many as eight after Town Meeting Day.
With multiple resignations from the board during the last year, voters will have to decide on candidates to fill out the remaining year in two unexpired terms, as well as for the six seats which will become vacant in March. One of the seats with an unexpired term is vacant, with Mayor David Allaire having declined to fill it so close to the election.
Meanwhile, Board President Michael Doenges, whose term is set to expire, said on Tuesday he is not seeking reelection. Doenges announced his bid for mayor last year.
“No hedging bets here,” Doenges said. “It’s mayor or bust. ... If I lose, which I don’t think I’m going to ... I will plan to stay very well-connected. I’ll try to get on as many boards as are appropriate for an ex-alderman to be on.”
The seat vacated by Matthew Whitcomb is one of the unexpired terms and remains vacant. The other, vacated by Chris Ettori, is held by Alderman Larry Cupoli, who was appointed to the position after retiring from the Vermont House of Representatives. Cupoli said on Tuesday he would run for a full term.
“This is a somewhat different learning curve for me with city politics,” he said. “Somewhat, it’s easier working with 150 state reps than with 10 people. ... You sit and listen and see what people are doing and what’s going on.”
Devin Neary was in the second year of his two-year term when he resigned to take the job of executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. Alderman Joseph Barbagallo, who was appointed to finish the term, said on Tuesday he would now seek a full term on the board.
All of the incumbents who could be reached Tuesday — Tom DePoy, William Gillam and Carrie Savage — said they were running for reelection. Alderman Thomas Franco could not be reached for comment.
The City Board of School Commissioners also will have at least one new member in March. Peter Fagan, who was appointed to finish Brittany Cavacas’ term after he retired from the Legislature, said he was ready to retire the rest of the way.
“I was more than pleased to help out the city that I love, but the time for me is to move on,” he said.
Commissioner Kevin Kiefaber said he intended to run again. Chair Alison Notte and Commissioner Cathy Solsaa did not immediately return calls on Tuesday.
