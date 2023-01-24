Rutland City Hall
Rutland City Hall.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

Rutland will have at least two new aldermen and could have as many as eight after Town Meeting Day.

With multiple resignations from the board during the last year, voters will have to decide on candidates to fill out the remaining year in two unexpired terms, as well as for the six seats which will become vacant in March. One of the seats with an unexpired term is vacant, with Mayor David Allaire having declined to fill it so close to the election.

