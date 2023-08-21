The state auditor thinks the labor department could do more to let Vermonters know that they can ask to have overpayments from pandemic-era unemployment insurance programs waived.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer did credit the Department of Labor with taking some steps to let people who’d overpaid know they can ask for a waiver, but in a memo sent to legislative committees on Friday afternoon, Hoffer outlined how he believes the department has fallen short in several areas.
“On the one hand, it started out not as their fault,” said Hoffer on Monday. “It was just a matter of, this is a crazy time, nobody could have anticipated this, the most important thing is to help people immediately. They’ve got to pay their bills, there’s no way around it, and put food on the table for their kids and so forth. That’s how it started, but it’s not clear that they made any plans, any serious plans, to prepare for the inevitable day when the feds say, ‘OK, now it’s time.’”
Hoffer’s memo was sent to the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, the House Committee on General and Housing, and the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs.
He noted that it’s only a memo, not an audit, and that his office will be monitoring the situation going forward. He acknowledged that the Department of Labor already is working to correct some of the issues he’s raised.
According to Hoffer, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermonters were overpaid by more than $16 million in unemployment insurance.
“Some of these (unemployment insurance) overpayments occurred through no fault of the claimant and are eligible to be waived yet (Vermont Department of Labor) has been extremely slow and in some cases has completely failed to inform Vermonters that they can request to have their overpayments forgiven,” Hoffer wrote. “Months or even years later, Vermonters are receiving notices telling them they owe this money back to the State.”
To slow the spread of the virus, many states, including Vermont, put restrictions on business and nonprofit group activities. This put many people out of work. In response, Congress, through the CARES Act, created several new unemployment insurance programs. There was the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. Combined, these programs provided unemployment insurance to people who under normal circumstances wouldn’t have had it.
According to Hoffer, the federal government realized that implementing these programs would be messy, and there would likely be overpayments. It gave states the ability to waive these overpayments if they occurred through no fault of the claimant.
Hoffer said Monday that he’s concerned for people who were overpaid, told they’d been overpaid by several thousand dollars, but weren’t told they could request a waiver. He noted that he’s not talking about people who engaged in some kind of fraud. He also noted that the Department of Labor eventually did begin notifying unemployment insurance recipients of the waiver process, but there were many in that initial group who weren’t told. Some saw the money taken out of their tax refunds, he said.
“Any State that chooses to allow overpayment waivers must follow U.S. Department of Labor guidance which requires all claimants who received an overpayment from that CARES Act (unemployment insurance) program to be notified of their right to request a waiver,” stated Hoffer in the memo. “Vermont allows overpayment waivers but has not complied with the federal guidance.”
Hoffer acknowledged that the state Department of Labor has been struggling with some IT issues and staffing shortages, it could hire an outside firm to stuff envelopes and mail the necessary information to the people who haven’t received it.
The solution isn’t that simple, according to Cameron Wood, director of unemployment insurance at the Department of Labor.
Wood said Monday that he received Hoffer’s memo on Friday and that his office will have a formal response to it by the end of the week, but in the meantime noted that the department disagrees with the auditor on how those who received overpayment notices early on could be reached.
“It’s not a simple thing to just shout the message from the rooftops. We need to make sure we’re being very diligent in identifying those individuals and communicating with them directly and unfortunately, having the disaster over the past two months impacting us, we’ve had to shift a lot of resources to implementing assistance for those that have been impacted there,” said Wood.
The disaster he’s referring to are the July floods, which caused historic levels of damage in Vermont.
Wood said that his office has been working with Hoffer’s people on this overpayment waiver notification issue for about a month.
“Our biggest limitation, and we’ve discussed this with the state auditor, is our mainframe system,” Wood said. The department’s computer system, which it’s working on upgrading, can’t easily suss out who needs an overpayment waiver notification, and according to the department doing that work manually, as Hoffer suggests, isn’t feasible.
“What we’re having to do, and what we were working with the state auditor on, is making sure that we’re going back, we’re identifying anyone who would have received a determination prior to the ability to waive overpayments, and we’re communicating directly with them,” he said. “For anyone who may have paid back an overpayment already, I would say to them, please, just sit tight and the department will be communicating with them in the coming weeks and months about whether or not they’re eligible for a waiver request, and then at that point we’ll communicate with them about how they can go about making that request to us.”
