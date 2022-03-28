CHITTENDEN — With Vermont’s Maple Open House Weekend making a strong return this spring after the pandemic canceled sugaring events for two years, one Chittenden sugarhouse left big smiles and the smell of boiling sap on the minds of visitors long after the weekend’s finish.
Baird Farm’s Maple Open House event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 and 27, invited locals and tourists to come and celebrate all things maple.
With games and a Plant-Your-Own Maple Tree event for kids, free coffee and rosemary waffles, tours of the grounds, maple giveaways and tastings, and, of course, sap boiling and tree-tapping demonstrations, it was no wonder that the event drew some 800 attendees between the two days.
“Each year we kind of like to step it up a notch. Having (the event) after the pandemic, more people turned out because people have been itching to do things. I think that the numbers were up because of that. And also, the business here has just grown quite a bit in the past few years,” Jenna Baird, daughter of farm owners Bob and Bonnie Baird, said. “We were pretty happy with the way it went this weekend.”
Jenna and her husband, Jacob Powsner, own and operate the on-site retail business, while Bob and Bonnie run the farming operations.
The event also hosted booths for local businesses including Florence, Vermont’s Hamilton Cattle Co., Rutland nonprofit Come Alive Outside, and on Saturday, Outer Limits Brewery from Proctorsville.
Come Alive Outside hosted the popular Plant-Your-Own Maple Tree activity at the event where children were taught about the lifecycle of a maple tree and were surprised to learn just how long it takes for a tree to become part of Vermont’s maple industry.
“Growing something you can eat and living with your hands in the soil are two of our program principles at Come Alive Outside. And so we’ve been partnering with Baird Farm for the last two years, just on different ways that kids and their families can learn about the maple industry — because the industry does both of those things,” Executive Director Arwen Turner said.
Owner of Hamilton Cattle Co., Jamie Hamilton, has been a partner of Baird Farm for two years and pastures his cattle there in the summer. His friendship with Baird Farm operators and the opportunity for community outreach was why he decided to participate.
“I think it’s just great to see that people care about the local (community). And it’s amazing to me that so many people get this excited about maple syrup,” Hamilton said.
And patrons of the event were indeed excited about celebrating syrup.
Eric Drzewianowski, a Brandon resident, came to the event with a group of friends who all said what brought them to the event was, of course, “maple syrup!”
“You get to meet people around the area, and there’s a lot of people who are coming from afar who are supporting the local area. You get to talk and suggest other places to hit up. I think it’s very key to (the community),” Drzewianowski said.
The Romeo family — toddler Scarlett, 5-year-old William, father Charles, and mother Stephanie — had attended the event pre-pandemic and were thrilled to finally be able to return.
“It’s a good opportunity for folks to get together, both locals and people that are visiting, and it’s a chance to showcase something that I think is a big part of Vermont’s culture and tradition. (There’s) a lot of variety stuff to bring out the kids and kind of pass that tradition on to the next generation,” Charles said.
When William was asked his favorite part of the day he readily said, “eating waffles” —though he had not actually eaten any yet according to his mom.
Major highlights from the weekend were the tree-tapping demonstrations performed at 1 p.m. each day by Bob Baird alongside Bigfoot, aka husband of Come Alive Outside Executive Director Paul Gillett, on Saturday and with Miss Vermont, Danielle Morse, on Sunday.
Jenna attributed the success of the event to her parents, the help of the volunteers, and promotion by the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association.
“Talking to people, it sounded like they had a great time going not just to our sugarhouse, but sugarhouse to sugarhouse to sugarhouse, and getting to experience maple in so many different ways,” Jenna said. “We were (grateful) to see the support from everybody and the support for maple across Vermont.”
