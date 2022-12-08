The grant application that almost didn’t happen has won approval.
Mayor David Allaire announced this week that the state had approved a $624,870 Community Development Block Grant to the Bennington-based Hale Resources for a $1.2 million renovation project at 120 Maple St.
Hale Resources, which bought the house through the city-owned properties program, plans a “full-gut” renovation of the building with new siding, roofing, electrical systems and plumbing along with repairs to the foundation, lead abatement and efficiency improvements.
The end result will be five new housing units.
“We are looking to let the winter pass and start in March,” said CFO Zak Hale. “We’re on track. Things are going really well with the environmental review. That’s almost done.”
The application had a rocky road. It won the recommendation of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and then got a preliminary nod from the Board of Aldermen before the full board voted against backing the application in September. Reasons given ranged from an effort to force the RRA to be more proactive in its approach to housing projects to concerns the project was too small in scope or not a good value for the money.
Hale Resources and the RRA came back to the board with representatives from almost every sector of the local housing development community speaking in favor of the project, and the aldermen ultimately reconsidered and backed the application.
Hale Resources closed on the house in March, at which time the company said it intended to buy 100 units of housing in Rutland in the near future.
“I think what we’ve realized is, this project could be really beneficial in establishing a relationship with vendors up there,” Zak Hale said this week. “We don’t really have a huge infrastructure of carpenters on staff.”
Building up a stable of contractors will position them to more aggressively push into the local market, Hale said.
“We’re really excited,” he said. “Barbara (Spaulding, grant manager for the RRA) has been amazing through this process. She’s a pleasure to work with and she has made this happen.”
The grant was noteworthy in that the Community Development Program has largely been used by nonprofits.
City officials said Hale Resources’ work on Maple Street was forging new ground in bringing private developers to the program and that others might follow. Spaulding said she had not received any inquiries from other developers yet.
“I think it’s a bit early,” she said. “This is sort of a pilot.”
Applications for the next round of Community Development Block Grant funding are due in April and will be reviewed by the state in June. Spaulding said she was working with the Housing Trust of Rutland County on an application for a project on Columbian Avenue.
