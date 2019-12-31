Eric Marallo is seeking to have his minimum sentence reduced by a third.
Marallo, 40, is serving 45 years to life for the 1997 murder of East Wallingford tattoo shop owner Dwayne Bernier. A petition filed recently in Rutland County civil court argues that his trial lawyer failed to make arguments based on a then-recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that might have affected his sentencing and that his lawyer on appeal made a similar error.
The filing said that Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy was prepared to stipulate to Marallo’s petition for post-conviction relief and would agree to a 30-to-life sentence if the court accepted the petition.
“If he had prevailed, I would have had to start over from scratch,” Kennedy said on Tuesday. “With a case that old, it’s not always easy to have the witnesses and evidence available.”
Kennedy said the 30-year sentence matches one in a plea deal that then-prosecutor James Mongeon offered Marallo before his trial in 2000.
“It was a plea agreement that was stipulated and almost executed,” Kennedy said. “Given the risk, I decided to go back to the plea agreement.”
Marallo was convicted of stabbing Bernier, who was 45 at the time and owned The Dragon’s Leyr, with a Gurkha knife during a robbery. Former friends and accomplices offered graphic testimony about the crime.
The petition centers on the 2000 decision in Apprendi v. New Jersey in which the U.S. Supreme Court “held unconstitutional a state statute that removed the jury from consideration of aggravating necessary factors to impose an increased penalty.”
The decision was issued two months before Marallo’s not guilty plea to an amended charge that fell under such a statute, the petition argues, and six months before his trial. Marallo’s lawyer never made any objections to the fact that the jury was dismissed without considering the aggravating factors, according to the petition.
The petition also brings up a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court decision ruling that a trial judge cannot decide on aggravating factors in a death penalty case. The petition argues that while Marallo’s was not a death penalty case, the decision could still have influenced his later appeal, but it was not referenced by Marallo’s lawyer.
Marallo has been in prison since his arrest in 1998. If the petition is accepted, he could be eligible for release in 2028.
