The Bus is going electric.
Marble Valley Regional Transit is operating two electric buses. The buses and charging equipment for them were purchased using a $1.5 million grant from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund, clean electrification incentives from Green Mountain Power, and support from the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
MVRT Executive Director Ken Putnam said the program also paid for a number of school buses around the state.
“I think everybody should know how lucky this region is to be selected for this program,” he said. “We were aggressive about it, and it brought us a step forward into the future. ... We wouldn’t be able to afford to go into the electric world for years to come without this program.”
Putnam said the buses were received in January, but did not go into service until March 7, after the organization worked out “glitches” and “minor problems” with the charging stations and the buses themselves.
They were first used for the Rutland-Killington commute but moved them with the onset of mud season.
“We found it was taking quite a bit to go up the mountain and very little to come down because they have regenerative braking,” he said. “We’re moving the two of them around on four different routes while we try to find what’s best. They’re our first ones, and we’re trying to figure out what’s most efficient.”
Putnam said runs to Middlebury and Fair Haven seem to be working well because the buses run on four-hour shifts. He said they have a pair of charging stations on Spruce Street and are still figuring out optimal charging schedules.
“We’re still new to this,” he said. “When we run it on the south route, we run it all day. It seems to take seven hours to recharge it.”
Putnam said they have not found that the cold has had much effect on the batteries as long as the batteries are kept warm — long charging periods helped.
“We didn’t run them in the extreme cold, but I don’t see where it’ll make much difference,” he said.
The buses entered service as gas prices skyrocketed. Putnam said he did not have figures on how much they were saving on fuel, but he did say a full charge was not lasting as long a full tank of diesel.
“We’re still figuring out what it costs,” he said. “We only get about five miles per gallon with the diesel. The newer ones were more efficient. They got as much as nine.”
According to the governor’s office, taking two diesel-fueled buses off the road offsets about 15,660 gallons of diesel a year, which is the equivalent of taking about 46 passenger vehicles off the road.
Putnam said five buses come up for replacement in FY 2024, and that he hopes to add three more electric buses then.
Jill Prior, executive administrative assistant at Marble Valley, said The Bus’ ridership dropped from 656,261 pre-COVID to 276,526 in FY 2021, but is projected to get back up to 436,000 this year — a rebound she said matches what is happening in the industry.
The coming year also will see The Bus launch a full-scale review of its routes.
“We’ve been trying to do this for many years,” Putnam said. “The Rutland area hasn’t had this kind of route analysis done in — I’ve been here 18 years, so it’s more than 20 since the last one.”
