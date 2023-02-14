Judy Dark

Judy Dark, longtime manager of the Rutland County Farmers Market, passed away last week after a brief illness.

 Provided photo

Judy Dark said running a farmers market was like running a classroom, according to friends who remembered her this week.

Dark, the longtime manager of the Rutland County Farmers Market, died last week at the age of 81. Colleagues remembered her this week as a kind and capable person with a great love of the farmers market.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

