Judy Dark said running a farmers market was like running a classroom, according to friends who remembered her this week.
Dark, the longtime manager of the Rutland County Farmers Market, died last week at the age of 81. Colleagues remembered her this week as a kind and capable person with a great love of the farmers market.
"She was a sweetheart," said Diane Heleba, a longtime vendor and organizer. "She always got the job done. She was an amazing person."
The Rutland farmers market is made up of two separate organizations — the Rutland County Farmers Market and the Vermont Farmers Market — that share space in Depot Park every summer season. The two organizations have a history of tension that members say Dark did a lot to smooth over and diffuse when she became manager of the Rutland County group in the 2000s.
"She promoted the fact that there were two markets, and if there were two sets of beliefs about how a market should be run, that was fine," vendor Mortimer Brown said. "She was a thoughtful coordinator, and she had a way of calming the waters between the two markets. She really believed in peaceful co-existence. ... She was a grade-school teacher most of her life. She knew how to get along with people and keep them happy."
She did so well that Paul Horton of Foggy Meadow Farm said that by the time he became president of the Vermont Farmers Market, intermarket tensions were a thing of the past.
"I liked Judy a lot," he said. "We worked really well together. ... I have nothing but praise for Judy, and I'm really sad she's not going to be there."
Brown said Dark, who started out selling herbs and houseplants at the market also leaves behind a legacy of mentoring new vendors and helping them figure out what they could sell successfully.
"That's one of the lessons young vendors have to learn," he said. "It's not a matter of doing what you love. It's what the public needs and wants, and is willing to buy. ... I think the biggest credit she deserves is that she developed a good, loyal sense of family between all of us. We all get along well. She was a positive force, and she gave sound advice when we wanted it or needed it. ... She was a very positive person. She wanted to see the market succeed. She wanted to see individuals succeed."
